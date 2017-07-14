THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice She Gave To Rasheeda + Cool Giveaways From Coca-Cola

Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders sit down with Mimi Faust on ‘The Buzz Live’ to discuss the ‘LHHATL,’ reunion, her friendship with Rasheeda and the summer jams on her playlist.
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
