THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice She Gave To Rasheeda + Cool Giveaways From Coca-Cola

Foxy NC staff
Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders sit down with Mimi Faust on ‘The Buzz Live’ to discuss the ‘LHHATL,’ reunion, her friendship with Rasheeda and the summer jams on her playlist.

We also gave away, courtesy of our friends over at Coke, six wireless Bluetooth JBL speakers.

Tune in to ‘The Buzz Live’ next Thursday at 2pm for the chance to win a pair of Beats headphones.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

BMM 2016
Photos