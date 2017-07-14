Entertainment News
The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Talk Important Themes From Season 5

Foxy NC staff
Orange Is The New Black is a dynamic show that really takes an in depth look at the prison system. Season 5 deals with serious issues including mental health and mental health care, extended families, and more. Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, caught up with Adrienne C. Moore, Dascha Polanco, and Selenis Leyva to talk about important themes that they want their viewers to get from Season 5.

One of the issues that Dascha Polanco wanted to drive home to viewers is the importance of thinking what happens once inmates are released. Dascha stated exclusively to Hello Beautiful, “I think we have to work on conditioning the inmate to be successful outside of prison. To educate them, to learn from what they committed and to evolve into a better individual and to be able to survive once they are released or even within.”

Prison reform is an important issue in the American system and a cause that many of the members of the cast actively support. Actress Selenis explained to Hello Beautiful,

“When we talk about prison reform, we are also discussing and taking it to heart that people who are incarcerated need to have a way to survive outside of prison. It’s the only way to break the cycle. If you take away one’s education, if you take their ability to fend for themselves […] they will go back to prison.”

Adrienne shares with Hello Beautiful that she sometimes, “here’s from inmates that they are forgotten by their outside family,” and it’s important to remember, “that they still have a life and a world and are dealign with a lot of stuff inside of prison.”

Beauties, what did you take away from Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black? Tell us in the comments.

Photos