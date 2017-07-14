Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One Month After Twins’ Birth

On the brink of Beyoncé breaking the Internet again with a photo of her newborn twins, the mommy of three was spotted out and about in Los Angeles looking amazing.
The star was spotted attending rapper Vince Mensas party with beau Jay-Z in tow.
The 35-year-old was rocking sky high heels and a form fitting dress to show off her fab post-preggers curves. Looks like a successful date night for the parents of two one-month olds!
