Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One Month After Twins’ Birth

The mom of three was seen on the scene looking refreshed and fabulous in Los Angeles.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


On the brink of Beyoncé breaking the Internet again with a photo of her newborn twins, the mommy of three was spotted out and about in Los Angeles looking amazing.

The star was spotted attending rapper Vince Mensas party with beau Jay-Z in tow.

The 35-year-old was rocking sky high heels and a form fitting dress to show off her fab post-preggers curves. Looks like a successful date night for the parents of two one-month olds!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

7 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Continue reading Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant


RELATED LINKS

First Look: Beyoncé Posts First Photos Of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir

Beyonce &amp; Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 11 hours ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of…
 19 hours ago
07.15.17
Beyonc
The Internet Responds To The Pic Of Beyonce's…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One…
 21 hours ago
07.15.17
T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny…
 22 hours ago
07.15.17
Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On…
 23 hours ago
07.15.17
BET Awards 2017: Celebs Give Their Best New…
 1 day ago
07.15.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Breaking
FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!
 1 day ago
07.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos