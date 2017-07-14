Entertainment News
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women Are Facing & Supporting Other Women

Foxy NC staff
Chloe x Halle may be young, but they definitely have old souls. The artists performed at Essence Festival 2017 and had some moments to chat with me about the issue Black women are facing that’s most important to them, being underestimated for their age, and supporting other Black women. You don’t want to miss this lively interview with Beyoncé‘s musical picks.

Photos