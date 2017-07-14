POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s Slimdown: Does He Need A Good Homecooked Meal?

Black women’s collective husband, Idris Elba, (who by the way, says he doesn’t want to be anyone’s husband) has visibly slimmed down and the internet is shook.

While the chocolate G.O.A.T still looks mighty fine and delectable as ever, he is definitely a little more svelte these days. Take a look at the evidence for yourself (we swear this is not just an excuse to show you photos of him, but it’s just a fortunate necessity).

And frankly, we, the Black female coalition, are concerned.

You're getting thin for a new role, understandable, but bae bae, for your body…thin is not in! After filming, stop by NOLA…Food Capitol! — Joan Ulmer (@mytweetology) July 14, 2017

Idris Elba looks skinny — Chi Chi (@miss_chibaby) July 13, 2017

For your reference, take a look at some photos of him from the last few years:

And while we think he looks perfect either way, tell us beauties, does BAEdris need a good, homecooked meal to bulk him back up? Vote below:

(Also: we’re only half kidding when we admit we just made this post so we could have an excuse to run some Idris photos in one place).