Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life

Foxy NC staff
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Source: Epsilon / Getty


Ashanti is out here living her best life touring the world and looking fabulous while doing it. When she isn’t on stage performing some of her classics, the R&B princess is slaying in a bikini.

Can we say body goals?

#sayless

This guy just couldn't let me live!! 😩 My nephew @lilbougiee #7's

Keep a cool head… 🇯🇲 bikini @sweetheatbikinis

More bikini pics, below:

