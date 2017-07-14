Entertainment News
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel

Foxy NC staff
Hood Celebrity

Name: HOODCELEBRITYY

Hometown: Jamaica

Musical Influences: Vybz Kartel, Lady Saw, 50 Cent

Biggest Break Thus Far: My biggest break thus far was performing at stage 48 that was one of the biggest crowd I’ve performed for where everyone gets to know who is Hoodcelebrityy. It was a great feeling and I will always remember that moment.

How Do You Describe Your Sound? My sound is unique, different, definitely raw

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I want them to walk away with a message to every song because every song tells a story. I want them to walk away with wow who is she I’ve never hear anything like this before she’s real.

What’s next? Honestly everything right now about to drop my mixtape just want the world to know who is HOODCELEBRITYY. Really no limits. I’m coming for everything.

Photos