Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay

Tay Tay is looking relaxed and snatched on her vacation.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Vacation season is in full effect, and our favorite sister-girl Tamar Braxton is living her best life.

The soulful songstress looks carefree in these new photos/videos as she rocks the boat in a black bikini. Her hair is flowing and curly in the ocean wind:

#issavacation💫 @tamarbraxton #TamarBraxton

A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on

Not to mention, the mother of one is looking snatched, in this hunter green suit:

Workout and have the body the girls pay for💅🏽 #AintNoTeaBih #TamarBraxton

A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on

👙☀️

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The 40-year-old is fresh off a stunning BET Awards vocal performance, singing her hit “My Man.” We can’t wait to see what she does when she returns to the stage from vacation.

RELATED LINKS

Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef

Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny

Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 11 hours ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of…
 19 hours ago
07.15.17
Beyonc
The Internet Responds To The Pic Of Beyonce's…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One…
 21 hours ago
07.15.17
T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny…
 22 hours ago
07.15.17
Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On…
 23 hours ago
07.15.17
BET Awards 2017: Celebs Give Their Best New…
 1 day ago
07.15.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Breaking
FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!
 1 day ago
07.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos