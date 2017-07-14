Local
Raleigh Police Want Your Feedback About Use Of Body Cameras

Jodi Berry
Prince Georges County Corrections Officers Wear Bodycams

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Raleigh Police Department, is conducting a series of public meetings to discuss the police departments policies that will govern its officer’s use of body-worn cameras. The next meeting is Monday at 7pm at Lions Park, 516 Dennis Park. The department says it plans to equip 600 officers with body-worn cameras within the upcoming year. Raleigh police commanders will make a 45-minute presentation about the cameras, and their use during the 18 citizen advisory council or CAC meetings throughout the city.

For a complete list of meeting click Here

