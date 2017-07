Your browser does not support iframes.

07/12/17 – Roland Martin talks with Women’s March National co-chair Tamika Mallory about the organization’s battle against the National Rifle Association (NRA) which includes a protest at the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Va.

For information on the march, visit here.

