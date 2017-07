Your browser does not support iframes.

One 11-year-old is on the verge of changing lives with his possibly life saving device called Oasis which alerts parents and police if a child has been left alone in a hot car, and blows out cold air until help arrives.

Bishop Curry V visited the Tom Joyner Morning Show with his mom and little brother to discuss his invention and much more.

