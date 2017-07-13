Entertainment News
Shia LaBeouf To Black Cop: You’re Going To Hell For Arresting Me Because I’m White

Shia revealed that he's been "struggling with addiction" after arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

Foxy NC staff
Shia LaBeouf Arrested In Austin

Source: Handout / Getty


Shia LaBeouf went on a drunken racist rant after getting arrested in Georgia.

The actor was taken into custody on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, for public drunkeness and disorderly conduct, TMZ.com reports.

In video recorded while he was getting fingerprinted, he can be seen telling a Black cop, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro.”

A White officer corrected the still-inebriated actor, corrected him, stating, “That doesn’t mean he’s going to hell.”

“It means a whole lot, bro,” Shia said in disagreement before accusing the Black cop of being racist. “A black man arrested me for being white.”


Once he sobered up, Shia made a formal apology for his disgraceful behavior. “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he said in statment. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.”

He added, “It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom.”

Shia then admitted that he can no longer hide the fact that he has “been struggling with addiction publicly for too long.”

He said in conclusion, “I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

Photos