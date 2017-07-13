It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Reach Divorce Settlement

Source: Bravo / Getty
Phaedra Parks
and
Apollo Nida
‘s nasty divorce is finally over now that they have come to an agreement.
Phaedra and Apollo are officially done! According to
TMZ.com, the pair have reached a divorce settlement.
Spousal support and how their assets would be divided was a huge sticking point in their breakup. There’s no word on who came away with what because the details of their divorce settlement are confidential.
While they were in negotiations, Phaedra and Apollo reached an agreement about custody of their sons, Aidan and Dylan.
Since Apollo will be in lockup for at least five more years, Phaedra has primary custody of the boys. Although they have joint legal custody, Apollo will get weekly phone calls with the boys until he’s released.
