It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Reach Divorce Settlement

Apollo gets phone calls with his sons every week, but is he getting spousal support?

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida‘s nasty divorce is finally over now that they have come to an agreement.

Phaedra and Apollo are officially done! According to TMZ.com, the pair have reached a divorce settlement.

Spousal support and how their assets would be divided was a huge sticking point in their breakup. There’s no word on who came away with what because the details of their divorce settlement are confidential.

While they were in negotiations, Phaedra and Apollo reached an agreement about custody of their sons, Aidan and Dylan.

Since Apollo will be in lockup for at least five more years, Phaedra has primary custody of the boys. Although they have joint legal custody, Apollo will get weekly phone calls with the boys until he’s released.

Is Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’?

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

