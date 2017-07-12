‘Hair Love’ To Show Black Fatherhood And Pride In Natural Hair

‘Hair Love’ To Show Black Fatherhood And Pride In Natural Hair

This animated film will follow a Black father doing his daughter’s hair for the first time

Joshua Adams, Contributor
Filmmaker Matthew Cherry is creating a project called “Hair Love,” an animated short film about a Black father, Stephen, trying to do his daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time, according to a Kickstarter campaign.

Cherry, a staple of BlackTwitter, whose tweets, gifs, and memes often go viral, said the project was inspired by different viral videos of Black fathers’ interactions with their daughters.

The animated short will be co-directed by Cherry and 3D-artist Jason Marino, executive produced by Frank Abney (who worked on titles like “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” and more) and Peter Ramsey, the first African American to direct a major animated studio film when he directed “Rise of the Guardians.” Hair Love also includes character design from author, illustrator, and filmmaker Vashti Harrisson.

Cherry hopes the film helps kids take pride in their natural hair and to show that Black fathers are in their kid’s lives (a 2015 CDC report showed that Black fathers spend more time with their kids on a daily basis than dads from other racial groups).

The production team, which hopes to raise $75,000 by August, raised close to half of its targeted goal in one day. Those who want to support the project can donate on the campaign page.

