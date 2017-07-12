Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In His Family

Hello Beautiful Staff

has apparently spoken to all of his sisters and mother regarding posting nudes and‘s medical information to the public. A source close to the family told TMZ that he regrets he didn’t deal with the drama between him and his former fiancé privately.

Rob also acknowledged that his sisters and mother warned him about Blac Chyna and in hindsight, now knows they are right. Allegedly, Rob also explained he stayed in the toxic relationship with Blac Chyna as he grew up in a two family home and wanted the same for his daughter, Dream.

One thing that Rob has stayed firm on is that he has never physically abused Blac Chyna.

Apparently, the Kardashians have stayed quiet during this public situation to prevent back and forth and for the best interest of Dream. Sources close to the situation told TMZ that the Kardashian women have accepted his apology.

Currently, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are sharing custody of Dream.

SOURCE: TMZ

