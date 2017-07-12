Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Silver Shine

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith was spotted out and about celebrating her cover on Haute Living Magazine in West Hollywood, this week. She came in full silver, rocking a Halston bodysuit along with matching pants.

#jadapinkettsmith looking lovely in silver at the celebration of her #hauteliving magazine cover

A post shared by AHN (@africanhubnaija) on

The 45 year-old actress also had on some matching silver pumps for the full effect. Her makeup was flawless, using a red hot lipstick color while her tresses had the big curl bounce effect for her night out.

Does Jada look have a shimmering effect or should she have worn something else? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT right now!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia Goes Platinum

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey’s 4th Of July Two Piece (And We’re Not Talking Chicken)

Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Jamming Out To Prince Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Gerald Levert [Listen-Classic Interview]
 37 mins ago
07.13.17
She’s Back: Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show
 43 mins ago
07.13.17
White House Turnaround Arts Talent Show
Michelle Obama Slays At The 2017 ESPY Awards
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida…
 10 hours ago
07.13.17
Hot Damn! House Democrat Files Article Of Impeachment…
 11 hours ago
07.13.17
Shia LaBeouf To Black Cop: You’re Going To…
 12 hours ago
07.13.17
She’s Back! Tamron Hall Is Getting A Talk…
 12 hours ago
07.13.17
Airbnb Host Allegedly Pushes Black Woman Down Stairs…
 13 hours ago
07.13.17
‘Hair Love’ To Show Black Fatherhood And Pride…
 16 hours ago
07.13.17
Trump’s Request for Modern-Day Branding and Tattooing
 16 hours ago
07.13.17
Cities With Higher Black Populations More Likely to…
 19 hours ago
07.13.17
23660359
Would Your Man Be The Model For A…
 20 hours ago
07.12.17
Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia
Charlie Wilson ‘Dropped The Bomb’ On Kelly Ripa…
 22 hours ago
07.12.17
Premiere Party For TV One's 'Hollywood Divas'
Countess Vaughn Gives Us Her Best Jill Scott…
 23 hours ago
07.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos