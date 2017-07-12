Irv Gotti’s ‘Tales’ Is A One Of A Kind Show

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Irv Gotti’s ‘Tales’ Is A One Of A Kind Show

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Music mogul Irv Gotti calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to about his new BET show Tales, which is a music anthology series that incorporates new and old music for a unique storytelling experience.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Irv Gotti’s ‘Tales’ Is A One Of A Kind Show

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23660359
Would Your Man Be The Model For A…
 1 hour ago
07.12.17
Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia
Charlie Wilson ‘Dropped The Bomb’ On Kelly Ripa…
 3 hours ago
07.12.17
Premiere Party For TV One's 'Hollywood Divas'
Countess Vaughn Gives Us Her Best Jill Scott…
 4 hours ago
07.12.17
Michael Jackson Halloween Special Heading to TV
 5 hours ago
07.12.17
Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event
Idris Elba Says Marriage Is Not His “Life…
 5 hours ago
07.12.17
Dr. Dre Apologizes For The 1991 Assault Of…
 16 hours ago
07.12.17
Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta…
 23 hours ago
07.12.17
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton Sings The National Anthem At Dodgers…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Tea Talk Ep. 17: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Saniy’yah…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Share…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Viral Video: Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless &…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos