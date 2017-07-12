Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dr. Dre Apologizes For The 1991 Assault Of Journalist Dee Barnes

"Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f---ing idiot," said the N.W.A alum.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2013 BET Experience -Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Miguel and SchoolBoyQ Concert

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty


Maybe Jay Z’s 4:44 album has men wanting to apologize for their past wrongdoings, but it appears that Dr. Dre is asking to be forgiven for his sins too.

In the recent episode of the HBO doc series The Defiant Ones, the N.W.A. alum discussed how he got physical with journalist Dee Barnes during an interview in 1991. Dre admitted that the incident was one of the “stupidest” things he’s ever done in his life.

“This was a very low point in my life,” said Dre. “I’ve done a lot of stupid s— in my life. A lot of things I wish I could go and take back. I’ve experienced abuse. I’ve watched my mother get abused. So there’s absolutely no excuse for it. No woman should ever be treated that way.”

He continued, “Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f—ing idiot. He’s out of his f—ing mind, and I was out of my f—ing mind at the time. I f—ed up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, and I apologize for it. I have this dark cloud that follows me, and it’s going to be attached to me forever. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

Book Launch For 'Hip Hop: A Cultural Odyssey'

Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty/ Dee Barnes


According to a Rolling Stone article written shortly after the altercation, Barnes said that “Dre picked her up and ‘began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway’ as his bodyguard held off the crowd.”

As Entertainment Weekly noted, this incident, along with his alleged abuse of singer Michel’le, never made it into the 2015 big screen biopic Straight Outta Compton. However, The Defiant Ones gave Barnes the opportunity to speak for herself about what happened.

“I called the police on Mr. F— the Police,” she said. “But little by little the work started drying up. It was as if I had ruined his career by being that disturbing footnote in his legacy,” she said.

Back then, Dre didn’t think it was a big deal

He told Rolling Stone: “I just did it, you know. Ain’t nothing you can do now by talking about it. Besides, it ain’t no big thing. I just threw her through a door.”

The rapper pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in connection with the attack and Barnes sued for $22 million, with the case being settled out of court, EW wrote.

Part two of The Defiant Ones airs on HBO Tuesday, July 11, at 7:50 p.m. ET. 

RELATED NEWS:

Dee Barnes, Michelle Respond To Dr. Dre’s Apology With Skepticism

Dee Barnes Gets Real About ‘Straight Outta Compton’ And The Dr. Dre Assault

Dr. Dre Apologizes To The Women He Beat, Dee Barnes Scene From Original ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Script Surfaces

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

13 photos Launch gallery

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

Continue reading Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre‘s ex-girlfriend Michel’le‘s attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre’s many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul’s vicious abuse of Michel’le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation’s opinion of Dr. Dre. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversial film.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia
Charlie Wilson ‘Dropped The Bomb’ On Kelly Ripa…
 50 mins ago
07.12.17
Premiere Party For TV One's 'Hollywood Divas'
Countess Vaughn Gives Us Her Best Jill Scott…
 1 hour ago
07.12.17
Michael Jackson Halloween Special Heading to TV
 2 hours ago
07.12.17
Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event
Idris Elba Says Marriage Is Not His “Life…
 3 hours ago
07.12.17
Dr. Dre Apologizes For The 1991 Assault Of…
 14 hours ago
07.12.17
Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton Sings The National Anthem At Dodgers…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Tea Talk Ep. 17: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Saniy’yah…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Share…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Viral Video: Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless &…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 1: Kirk Will ‘Get A…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos