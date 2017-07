Congrats to The Light 103.9!

Shout out to our sister station, WNNL, The Light 103.9. They are a 2017 NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Marconi Radio Award Finalist in the Religious Station of the Year division.

Also nominated:

WPRS-FM (Washington, D.C.)

WLIB-FM (New York, NY)

WMIT-FM, (Black Mountain, NC)

KKLA-FM, Los Angeles, CA

We are so proud of The Light!

