Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta Honor Student

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta Honor Student

10-year-old Sincere Jones was an honor student at Peyton Forest Elementary.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

On the 4th of July when most of the country was celebrating with friends and family, 10-year-old Sincere Jones of Atlanta was taking his last breaths. The young boy was accidentally shot and killed by his sibling while at home, but the presence of the gun and who possibly removed it have led to an arrest.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sincere Jones was shot to death by his 11-year-old sibling accidentally with a gun that was registered to his mother Shatora Jones, who was not home at the time of the fatal accident. However, the gun was removed by an unidentified man shortly before police arrived and Atlanta police are still searching for him. Meanwhile, Shatora Jones is facing a host of charges relating to her son’s death.

Via AJC:

Atlanta police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old honor student on the Fourth of July. Shatora Jones, 31, is the mother of two children who were present when Sincere Jordan was shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Etheridge Drive, Officer Donald Hannah said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Jones was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and first-degree cruelty to children, Hannah said. She was taken to the Fulton County jail, where she is being held without bond, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said. She was scheduled to have her first court appearance later Tuesday.

Jones’ 11-year-old child accidentally fired the shot, police said Tuesday at a news conference. Jones was not at the location at the time.

Sincere Jones was an honor student at Atlanta’s Peyton Forest Elementary and participated in the Atlanta police PAL program. An officer of the program went to pick him up on July 4th for the Peachtree Road Race only to discover he had been killed.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Leaves Police Department With $48,500 Buyout

Keyshia Cole Hit WIth $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Attacked Over Birdman

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta Honor Student

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia
Charlie Wilson ‘Dropped The Bomb’ On Kelly Ripa…
 48 mins ago
07.12.17
Premiere Party For TV One's 'Hollywood Divas'
Countess Vaughn Gives Us Her Best Jill Scott…
 1 hour ago
07.12.17
Michael Jackson Halloween Special Heading to TV
 2 hours ago
07.12.17
Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event
Idris Elba Says Marriage Is Not His “Life…
 3 hours ago
07.12.17
Dr. Dre Apologizes For The 1991 Assault Of…
 14 hours ago
07.12.17
Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton Sings The National Anthem At Dodgers…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Tea Talk Ep. 17: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Saniy’yah…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Share…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Viral Video: Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless &…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 1: Kirk Will ‘Get A…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos