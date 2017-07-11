Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Attacked Over Birdman

Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Attacked Over Birdman

Another case of "when keeping it real goes wrong."

Danielle Jennings
R&B starlet Keyshia Cole is facing a $4 million dollar lawsuit, stemming from a 2014 alleged physical altercation over her former flame, Birdman.

Cole reportedly physically assaulted Sabrina Mercadel after she found her at Birdman’s L.A. home, prompting Mercadel to move forward with a lawsuit which contains physical and financial damages.

According to TMZ, Mercadel seeks the following:

– $1.5 mil, pain and suffering

– $500k, emotional distress

– $2 mil, loss of use of body part

– $200k, future medical expenses

– $50k, loss of earnings

– $300k, future loss of earnings

In between Keyshia Cole’s separation from her estranged husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson and Birdman’s current relationship with singer Toni Braxton, the two dated each other briefly and it didn’t end well, which is where the lawsuit is stemming from.

Mercadel also sued Birdman’s building, however she’s since dropped the lawsuit. She insists her relationship with mogul was “platonic.”

At press time, Cole did not comment on the impending suit. She’s gearing up for the fourth season premiere of “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood,” where she joins the cast full-time.

SOURCE: TMZ

