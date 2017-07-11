TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Shariah Harris

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The sport of Polo has long had an image of being a sport for the rich, white elite, not something inner-city kids flocked to or even get to see up close. Things are changing on that front as Shariah Harris became the first Black player to reach the highest level of the sport late last month.


Harris, 19, is currently a student at Cornell University and stars for its Polo team. She led the school to the national finals and was named the U.S. Polo Association’s Player of the Year in 2016. The Southwest Philadelphia native discovered the sport by accident. In an interview with CBS News (above) Harris revealed that when her mother took a wrong turn while driving one day, they happened upon horse stables. From there, Harris became enamored by the sport.

By way of a program known as Work To Ride, which exposes inner-city children to horses and riding, Harris began her journey while still in elementary school. Over the years, she’s honed her skills as a polo player under the guidance of Work To Ride’s Lezlie Hiner, who gushed over her pupil’s success.

On June 30, Harris joined the Postage Farm polo team, which is part of the “high-goal” level of the sport. She made her public debut with the team at the Greenwich Polo Club this past Sunday.

While humbly accepting all the accolades but thinking of herself as just another player, Harris does hope that her presence on the Polo field will inspire boys and girls who look like her to embrace the sport.

PHOTO: Cornell University

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Viral Video: Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless &…
 44 mins ago
07.11.17
Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 1: Kirk Will ‘Get A…
 12 hours ago
07.11.17
Prodigy Reveals Terrifying Spiritual Attacks, Former Anger With…
 13 hours ago
07.11.17
Simone Biles Brushes Off Critic Who Called Her…
 13 hours ago
07.11.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Her Final Four
 15 hours ago
07.11.17
Wedding Bells & Bail: Man Proposes To Girlfriend…
 23 hours ago
07.11.17
Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson
 1 day ago
07.11.17
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'
Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Person Who Comments…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Mary J. Blige Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Mary J. Blige Is Out Here Living Her…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
LL Cool J Attempts To Reach Out To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Blac Chyna Appears On GMA: “I Was Devestated”…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Revenge Porn Leak…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos