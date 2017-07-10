Tops at the Box Office

Just in case you were wondering…’Spider-Man: Homecoming’ was the #1 movie over the weekend. ‘Spider-Man:Homecoming made over $117 million dollars. Not only was it #1, it totally crushed the #2 movie, ‘Despicable Me 3’ which only made $34 million. Wow, guess everyone was in the mood to see Spider-Man! As you can guess, there will be a ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2″ and there is a date! July 5, 2019! This Spider-Man will also be in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which will hit theaters on May 4, 2018. Yes, Marvel has planned your movies schedule for the next couple of years! Yes! Did you go see Spider-Man last weekend?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: