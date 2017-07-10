Celebrity News
Nelsan Ellis' Family Releases a Statement

By now you know that Nelsan Ellis of ‘True Blood’ and ‘Get On Up’ fame passed away on Saturday. The family has released a statement that Ellis had been struggling with addiction. Through his manager, Emily Gerson Saines, the family sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying that they wanted to share the details of Ellis’ death in hopes of helping others. The statement in part said, “Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own,” the statement said. “According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control.” This is the dark side of fame that most people don’t want to see. We are keeping Nelsan’s family in our prayers!

