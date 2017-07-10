Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Jourdan Dunn Brings Us Bright Colors And Bold Bangs For Vogue Arabia

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Hot model Jourdan Dunn was the July/August pick for Vogue Arabia. Jourdan delivered beautifully as the photos taken in Istanbul show her talent and the culture’s beauty.

Jourdan’s style was in full bloom, as she wore a dark pink lace dress with a matching hair piece that is a perfect mid-summer look. The fashion model graces the cover of the international magazine for the 12th time and doesn’t fail to disappoint. When she’s not on the runway or gracing a magazine cover, Jourdan embraces Arab fashion and serves as an advocate for the culture’s style and talented designers.

The alternate cover was just as stunning, as Jourdan went with a darker colored theme, wearing a black top with intricate detail and a black beenie hat. Her makeup was soft and natural, with complimentary hues of soft pink and brown.

Catch more of Jourdan and her stylish poses in Istanbul here.

DON’T MISS:

Jourdan Dunn’s ‘All Black Everything’ Michael Kors Fit

Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

10 photos Launch gallery

Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

Continue reading Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Viral Video: Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless &…
 44 mins ago
07.11.17
Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 1: Kirk Will ‘Get A…
 12 hours ago
07.11.17
Prodigy Reveals Terrifying Spiritual Attacks, Former Anger With…
 13 hours ago
07.11.17
Simone Biles Brushes Off Critic Who Called Her…
 13 hours ago
07.11.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Her Final Four
 15 hours ago
07.11.17
Wedding Bells & Bail: Man Proposes To Girlfriend…
 23 hours ago
07.11.17
Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson
 1 day ago
07.11.17
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'
Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Person Who Comments…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Mary J. Blige Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Mary J. Blige Is Out Here Living Her…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
LL Cool J Attempts To Reach Out To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Blac Chyna Appears On GMA: “I Was Devestated”…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Revenge Porn Leak…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos