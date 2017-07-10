Entertainment News
LL Cool J Attempts To Reach Out To Maia Campbell After Heartbreaking Viral Footage

Over the weekend, heartbreaking footage of 90s actress Maia Campbell went viral, prompting her former In The House co-star LL Cool J to post a message on Instagram in search of a contact for the beloved star.

LL has since deleted the Instagram message and posted what appears to be an update:

The disturbing footage shows Maia in an unhealthy state and apparently searching for drugs.

Maia appeared on season one of Iyanla: Fix My Celebrity Life where she opened up about her bipolar disorder and the struggles she has faced while dealing with substance abuse.

We truly hope Maia is able to get the help she needs and deserves. We’ll be keeping an eye on this story.

