K. Michelle Spills All The Tea About Joseline: ‘She Tried To Turn My Mansion Into A Trap House’

Mona Scott-Young to hell on social media (again), former Love & Hip Hop star and singer

K. Michelle has finally picked a side—and it isn’t Joseline’s.

Afterdragged

K. Michelle got vicious on Instagram calling her friend and former castmate a drug addict who turned her “mansion into a trap house.” Welp!

Oop!! #KMichelle had more than enough time to address #JoselineHernandez in her comments (SWIPE 😳) 👀👀 #LHHATL A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Of course the Puerto Rican Princess wasn’t going down without a fight and clapped back with this video where she calls K. Michelle a “old mean lady” who doesn’t even have custody of her own “baby.”

As we previously reported, the beef between the two started when K. Michelle went to dinner with Shekinah Jo and Mona this week. Shekinah posted a video of her talking smack about Joseline and her claims that Mona was stiffing folks on her payroll.

Oooop! 👀 #Shekinah #KMichelle #MonaScott #Joseline @puffandpetalslounge A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

“All of you haters who always have something to say about my girl, Mona, we got a real testimony right here,” Shekinah said before telling K. Michelle to share her story.

K. Michelle didn’t really have anything to add to the drama, but she did share lots of love for Mona. “She has had my back. She has. We’ve been through so much,” K. Michelle said. “That’s really my family.”

That’s when Shekinah jumped back in to comment, “[Mona] pay everybody. Ain’t nobody going unpaid.”

This angered Joseline, who posted this in return:

Oop! #JoselineHernandez wasted no time, looks like she has a message for #KMichelle, #Shekinah & #MonaScott 👀👀 (See earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Ladies, please get it together! This is beneath y’all!

RELATED NEWS:

Joseline Hernandez Takes Another Shot At Mona Scott Young On Instagram

K. Michelle Debuts New Bald Look On Social Media

Joseline Hernandez Posts Disturbing Tweets About Stevie J’s Daughter