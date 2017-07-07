Celebrity News
Kevin Hart Day in Philly!

Did you know that July 6th was Kevin Hart Day in Philadelphia? Yep, in March the Philadelphia city officials approved the establishment of Kevin Hart Day. Councilman David Oh proposed to Hart because of humanitarian work. Hart donated 500 computers to the Philadelphia School District in 2013 and in 2015 he gave for $50,000 scholarships.

July 6th which is also Hart’s birthday, the city celebrated the inaugural holiday with the dedication of a mural of Hart outside of Max’s Steaks on Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Now that’s how you celebrate your birthday!

