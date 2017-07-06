White Man Asks Black Barber For Confederate Flag Cut

A White man walked into a Black barbershop in Oklahoma City with an unusual request–a Confederate flag cut, NewsOn6 reports.

It’s not odd for people to want to show their patriotic side on 4th of July with stars and stripes, but a Confederate flag?

“He seemed kind of scared when he first came in,” barber Demontre Heard told the outlet.

The customer, who remains unidentified, originally wanted a design inspired by his favorite rapper, Yelawolf. The logo for his label, Slumerica, is a flag with stars and lightning bolts. The design was going to be too difficult, so he requested the Confederate flag instead.

Heard recalled, “In the back of my head, I’m like, what kind of stuff are you on?” Nevertheless, he granted the customer’s request.

Man asked for and received a Confederate flag haircut at black barbershop.The barber in charge says he did the cut for economic reasons pic.twitter.com/90OBGFKyhd — Black To Live (@BlackToLive) July 5, 2017

Fade N Up owner, Corey “Scissorhands” Sutter, told NewsOn6 that other customers have made unusual requests, including cutting Black power symbols in their hair. He added, “It’s been some gang members that wanted their sets in they head, but I never thought that [a Confederate flag request] would happen.”

Sutter took a picture and posted it to Facebook, which led to an interesting debate. Some people supported the barbershop—others, not so much.

Heard responded to his critics: “You have the right to what’s your opinion, but at the end of the day your opinion doesn’t pay my bills and I have kids to take care of.”

SOURCE: NewsOn6

