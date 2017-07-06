White Man Asks Black Barber For Confederate Flag Cut

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Man Asks Black Barber For Confederate Flag Cut

The barber defends his decision to honor the request.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A White man walked into a Black barbershop in Oklahoma City with an unusual request–a Confederate flag cut, NewsOn6 reports.

It’s not odd for people to want to show their patriotic side on 4th of July with stars and stripes, but a Confederate flag?

“He seemed kind of scared when he first came in,” barber Demontre Heard told the outlet.

The customer, who remains unidentified, originally wanted a design inspired by his favorite rapper, Yelawolf. The logo for his label, Slumerica, is a flag with stars and lightning bolts. The design was going to be too difficult, so he requested the Confederate flag instead.

Heard recalled, “In the back of my head, I’m like, what kind of stuff are you on?” Nevertheless, he granted the customer’s request.

Fade N Up owner, Corey “Scissorhands” Sutter, told NewsOn6 that other customers have made unusual requests, including cutting Black power symbols in their hair. He added, “It’s been some gang members that wanted their sets in they head, but I never thought that [a Confederate flag request] would happen.”

Sutter took a picture and posted it to Facebook, which led to an interesting debate. Some people supported the barbershop—others, not so much.

Heard responded to his critics: “You have the right to what’s your opinion, but at the end of the day your opinion doesn’t pay my bills and I have kids to take care of.”

SOURCE:  NewsOn6

SEE ALSO:

Black Lawyer Petitions Supreme Court To Remove Confederate Emblem From Mississippi Flag

North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Blue Ivy’s Freestyle…”Never Seen A Ceiling…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own…
 16 hours ago
07.07.17
Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Double Delight: Happy Birthday Tia & Tamera
 1 day ago
07.07.17
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 2 days ago
07.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos