Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much Money To Call Him?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Kirk Frost

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Chile. Kirk Frost been a trick.

Da Brat revealed Kirk (before he was married to Rasheeda) once tried to court her by writing his name and phone number on the front and back of 20 hundred dollar bills.

Oop.

According to the rapper and Dish Nation host, “When I first met him, he wrote his name on 20 one hundred dollar bills and begged me to call him.”

Da Brat admit she called him the next day and said she also got a Lincoln Navigator over the course of a while.

Okay #KirkFrost, so it was like that back in the day? 👀 Via: @dishnation

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In other Kirk/Rasheeda news, Rasheeda broke down over Kirk’s infidelities during the love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion taping. Watch the emotional clip, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating

‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig For Rasheeda

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much Money To Call Him?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Blue Ivy’s Freestyle…”Never Seen A Ceiling…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own…
 16 hours ago
07.07.17
Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Double Delight: Happy Birthday Tia & Tamera
 1 day ago
07.07.17
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 2 days ago
07.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos