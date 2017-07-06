Lifestyle
Yes, Deer: Zendaya Comes Out In Slay Mode With Earth Colored Dress

Hello Beautiful Staff
Actress Zendaya keeps serving up fashion freshness as she posed in her latest look at the Vogue Paris Foundation Gala in Paris, France on Tuesday night wearing an original from Viktor & Rolf Fall 2016 Couture Collection.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Three

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty


The ruffled earth-colored dress gave an interesting clash of  nature, dazzle and beige tones as Zendaya made her presence known at the gala. The design featured a blend of green, brown and creme ruffles with large silver and gold sequins on her right side. In the middle of the dress was a picture of a deer with a forest in the background.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Three

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty


She paired the earthy-themed look with beige colored stilettos that worked perfectly with her evening look.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 4, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Her flawless makeup was definitely a plus, wearing a peach colored hue for her lips while keeping her blush a smooth natural color that blended well with her dress. The 19-year old went with a relaxed updo to show off her facial features as well. Zendaya is known for bringing it when it comes to fashion. Is she keeping her winning streak going with this dress? We want to hear your thoughts.

