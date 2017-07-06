Sports
Naming your child, Shaquille

Things that you don’t really realize but there is a generation of kids named after Shaquille O’Neal! Like searching “Shaquille” on LinkedIn yields 2,154 results and 526 profiles match “Shaq.” They range in lots of jobs and a few play basketball. A couple are have Shaq’s full name! The number of people with name Shaquille before 1990 there were less than 200 people. After O’Neal’s #1 NBA Draft pick the number jumped to 1,784! So you never know when you might run into a Shaquille! Wow! Click here read the full article on Sports Illustrated and meet some of the other Shaqs!

