Friends & Colleagues Honor Slain Black Female NYPD Officer

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Friends & Colleagues Honor Slain Black Female NYPD Officer

Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year NYPD veteran and mother of three, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a Bronx hospital.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

State government buildings across New York are flying flags at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a slain police officer.

ABC News reported that a gunman fatally shot a Black female New York City police officer early Wednesday in an “unprovoked attack.” Her friends and colleagues are mourning the loss.

The accused gunman fired a single round at Officer Miosotis Familia, 48, while she was sitting with her partner in a marked police command vehicle in the Bronx. Familia, a mother of three and a 12-year veteran assigned to the city’s 46th Precinct anti-crime unit, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital at 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday, ABC reported.

New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said Familia’s partner, who was not injured, used the vehicle radio to call for help. Other officers chased after and confronted the suspect who brandished a gun before cops shot and killed him. The suspect was later identified as Alexander Bonds, 34, of New York City.

It is clear this was an unprovoked attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this great city safe,” O’Neill said at a press conference on Wednesday. “She was sitting in the vehicle, and he came up and fired a round into the vehicle [on the passenger’s side.] I don’t know if anything else could be more unprovoked than that.”

A .38 caliber revolver recovered from the crime scene was stolen in West Virginia in 2013, a police sources told ABC.

A second person, who police believe was an innocent bystander, was also hit by a bullet and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Familia, who police believe may not have seen the suspect approaching the vehicle, was remembered as a hero. “For nearly 12 years, Officer Familia did what each of you also swore an oath to do every day, on every tour: fight crime and disorder, and improve people’s lives,” O’Neill said.

The police commissioner also referred to her death as a “direct attack on police officers assigned to safeguard the people of New York City” and said she was “murdered for her uniform and for the responsibility she embraced.”

Familia’s neighbor said the mom of a 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old twins took care of her aging mother, reports the New York Daily News.

She was a lovely, dear woman,” the neighbor added.

SOURCE: ABC News, New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Off-Duty Baltimore Cop Killed Over Parking Space

Murder Charge For NYPD Cop Who Killed Deborah Danner

Miriam Carey Protest

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

11 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 60 mins ago
07.06.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 16 hours ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 19 hours ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Their Fourth…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Essence Festival 2017 Recap!
 2 days ago
07.05.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos