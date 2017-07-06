There is a New Muppet!

Got to LOVE Sesame Street! We all know that Sesame Street teaches kids life lessons, well they have gone a step farther, they have two Afghan Muppets, Zari who is 6 and she was introduced last year and Zeerak who is 4 has just been announced. Zeerak is an adorable orange Muppet with glasses. His name means smart & talented. Their main purpose is to show young people in Afghanistan that girls can be just as heroic as boys. They are characters on the Afghan co-production of the long-running children TV show, Baghch-e-Simsim” (“Sesame Garden”).

In a 2017 “Baghch-e-Simsim” survey, the show reachs 3.1 million kids between 3 to 7 in Afghanistan. Both boys and girls had positive feels about Zari and she had the highest likability among kids’ TV characters. According to the Sesame Workshop press release, Zeerak’s segments will cover topics like repect, tolerance and gender equality.

Go Sesame Street!

Click here to read the full article about Zari and Zeerak on CNN.com

