TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Aramis Ayala

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Aramis Ayala was elected Florida’s first Black state attorney last November, and has been making headlines this year with her bold stance against capital punishment. Ayala says she will not seek the death penalty in capital matters, which has ignited a battle with Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Ayala, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, attended school at the University of Michigan and the University of Central Florida before obtaining her law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. Ayala’s rise in the legal field was delayed by a terminal cancer diagnosis that caused her to drop out of school. But after successfully combating the disease, Ayala resumed her studies and graduated.

Last March, Ayala announced her decision on capital punishment. In response, Gov. Scott took 20 cases from her schedule. The matter has been front and center in the local media with attorneys for both Ayala and Scott arguing in the state’s Supreme Court this week on how best to move forward. On Ayala’s end, she feels Gov. Scott  violated her constitutional right as a state’s attorney.

Ayala’s husband, David Ayala, helped shape her views on the criminal justice system, and was candid about it prior to her election. Mr. Ayala served seven years on drug and counterfeiting charges. The pair have been married since 2009. Their first date was to a church service in 2007. They have two daughters and reside in Orlando.

PHOTO: Aramis Ayala promo

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 60 mins ago
07.06.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 16 hours ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 19 hours ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Their Fourth…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Essence Festival 2017 Recap!
 2 days ago
07.05.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos