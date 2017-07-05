Trump Education Department To Roll Back Civil Rights Cases

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump Education Department To Roll Back Civil Rights Cases

The federal government should have a limited role in education, says Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Asha French
Leave a comment

The Department of Education has determined that, in cases of alleged civil rights violations at public schools and universities, the way forward is to scale back.

According to the New York Times, new education department officials said mandates imposed under President Barack Obama’s administration led to a skyrocketing of civil rights complaints, which “bogged down” the department’s investigators.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has neither attended nor enrolled her children in public schools, has said that school administrators must obey federal anti-discrimination laws. At the same time, however, she believes that the federal government should have a limited role.

Catherine Lhamon, the department’s assistant secretary for civil rights office under President Obama, warns about DeVos’ approach.

“If we want to have assembly-line justice, and I say ‘justice’ in quotes, then that’s the direction that we should go,” she said, according to The Times.

Extensive investigations identified systemic violations in public schools and universities and led to policy changes regarding racial discrimination, sexual assault on college campuses, and transgender student rights.

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would cut 40 positions from the education department’s civil rights division.

Candice E. Jackson, who has limited experience with civil rights law, is the acting head of civil rights at the department. Jackson has complained that Stanford University, while she was an undergraduate student, discriminated against her because she is White, according to Pro Publica.

Pro Publica also noted that she has expressed opposition to feminism and race-based preferences. Jackson also edited a book by an economist who denounces the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

 SOURCE: New York Times, Pro Publica

SEE ALSO:

Will Trump Roll Back Civil Rights Gains In Education?

Black Parents Tell Feds About Racial Bias In North Carolina School District

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 1 hour ago
07.06.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 16 hours ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 19 hours ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Their Fourth…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Essence Festival 2017 Recap!
 2 days ago
07.05.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos