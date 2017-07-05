NYPD Officer Fatally Shot While Sitting In Police Vehicle

Miosotis Familia, a New York City cop and mother of three, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while she sat in her police cruiser.

Miosotis Familia, the veteran NYPD officer who was assassinated in the Bronx, was a beloved mother of twins https://t.co/srTYuUmMgX pic.twitter.com/AnLrqZr0o1 — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2017

According to a police report obtained by The New York Post, Familia, 48, was parked in the Bronx when 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, walked up to her vehicle and shot her in the head around 12:30 am.

PICTURED: Alexander Bonds, who assassinated a NYPD officer earlier today in the Bronx. He had 6 prior arrests. pic.twitter.com/S1v5JC7WAp — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) July 5, 2017

It seemed to be a deliberate “cop assassination,” a law enforcement official said in an interview with The Post.

Familia was rushed to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds during surgery.

Officers found Bonds just one block away from the scene of the shooting. After exchanging rounds, Bonds was fatally struck by two officers. One of the involved officers sustained a bullet wound.

A bystander was also struck in the crossfire and remains in stable condition at St. Barnabas.

“This is absolutely an unprovoked attack,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill, said.

Familia worked for the New York Police Department for 12 years and was a beloved member of the force.

“Fully knowing the dangers that she faced, she suited up in uniform everyday and stood tall against those who threaten and terrorize the good folks of the Bronx,” the New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said in a statement to CNN.

Bonds, who also goes by John Bonds, has an extensive police record and was arrested six times, including a charge of robbery in the first degree.

The shooting evokes a December 2014 incident where two NYPD officers were killed as they sat in their police cars in Brooklyn, New York.

SOURCE: CNN, The New York Post

