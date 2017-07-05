Lifestyle
Fresh Faces For A New Season: Naomi Harris and Adwoa Aboah Head Up Miu Miu’s Fall Campaign

Hello Beautiful Staff
What better way to introduce the latest fall fashions with color than with a dynamic array of melanin? Actress Naomi Harris is teaming up with model Adwoa Aboah, her sister Kesewa Aboah and supermodel Kate Moss to launch Miu Miu’s upcoming Fall 2017 Campaign.

Miu Miu, a successful offspring of fashion giant Prada, proudly brings diversity to their campaign as the beauties made sure they didn’t disappoint. The photo shoot for the campaign was held in the colorful, historical city of New Orleans where everyone brought their fair share of sharp colors and inviting pastels.

Bringing days of the city’s past and joining it with modern day style, the collage of photos brought colorful glamour, such as Naomi’s vintage-pink fur with black and white animal print clutch and Adewe’s pink and white fitted jumper while her sister Kesewa sported bright yellow and orange pants with a black and yellow fall coat.

Hastasıyız!💘🔪 #miumiu #aw17 #miucciaprada #alasdairmclellan #katiegrand

A post shared by İlkyaz Özel (@ilkyazozel) on

Campaign ads will be featured in the August issues of Vogue Russia  and Vogue Paris. They can also be checked out in the international editions of Harper’s Bazaar and Elle Magazine.

🎷🎶🎀 #miumiu #MiuMiuFW17 #campaign #alasdairmclellan #adwoaaboah #lovely #neworleans #jazz

A post shared by Andrea (@a_sevenswans) on

What’s your take on the colorful campaign? Check out the photos and hit us up in the comments!

