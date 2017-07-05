Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: Dascha Polanco Shows Us How To Make The Pajama Trend Professional

Dascha Polanco

Orange Is The New Black star, Dascha Polanco attended the Essence Festival, showing off the pajama trend in a professional manner. The pajama trend doesn’t always have to be sexy, but can also be professional. Get your boss babe look on!

Dascha Polanco

Dascha wore $210.00 wide leg lavendar pants with a tulip waist by AQ/AQ. She paired the look with a $275.00 black blouse with white piping from Tucker by Gaby Basoura. Her $195.00 blush satchel by Radley London accented the look.

Dascha Polanco

Dascha kept her makeup looking natural, with a soft, feminine, pink lip.

Dascha Polanco

We love her classic Chanel studs. This is such a chic, yet simple accent.

Beauties, will you be trying out the pajama trend, professionally? Let us know in the comments.

Photos