No More Gas For Volvo!

Volvo announced that as of 2019, all new Volvo models will either be fully electric or a hybrid. Volvo is the first major auto maker to make the BIG switch and with companies like Tesla, inc taking a big bite out of the industry, Volvo might be on to something! The plan is to sell one million electric cars and hybrids by 2025. Volvo President and chief executive, Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement that this move “marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car.” Many analyst believe that the stricter emission regulations are hurting the development of combustion engines and this could make electric models more affordable.

Read the full article from Wall Street Journal. So would you buy an electric car?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: