No More Gas For Volvo!

Volvo announced that as of 2019, all new Volvo models will either be fully electric or a hybrid. Volvo is the first major auto maker to make the BIG switch and with companies like Tesla, inc taking a big bite out of the industry, Volvo might be on to something! The plan is to sell one million electric cars and hybrids by 2025. Volvo President and chief executive, Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement that this move “marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car.” Many analyst believe that the stricter emission regulations are hurting the development of combustion engines and this could make electric models more affordable.
Read the full article from Wall Street Journal. So would you buy an electric car?
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours