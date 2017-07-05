White Man Asks Black Barber For Confederate Flag Cut

Hello Beautiful Staff

A White man walked into a Black barber shop and asked for a confederate flag cut. It’s not odd for people to want to show their patriotic side on the 4th of July with stars and stripes, but a confederate flag? Barber Demontre Heard reflected, “He seemed kind of scared when he first came in.”

The White customer, who remains unidentified, originally wanted a design inspired by his favorite rapper, Yelawolf. The logo for his label, Slumerica, is a flag with stars and lightning bolts. The design was going to be too difficult, so he requested the Confederate flag instead. Demontre Heard stated, “In the back of my head, I’m like, what kind of stuff are you on?”

Demontre Heard granted the customers request. Fade N Up owner, Corey Scissorhands Sutter commented, “I’ve actually done Black power in they head and all this type of stuff. It’s been some gang members that wanted their sets in they head, but I never thought that would happen.” Sutter took a picture to document it, posted it to Facebook, and it led to an interesting debate.

In response to people being angry and appalled at Demontre cutting the confederate flag in the White man’s head, “You have the right to what’s your opinion, but at the end of the day your opinion doesn’t pay my bills and I have kids to take care of.”

Beauties, what are your thoughts? Should the barber have granted this request? Take our poll!

