North Carolina Police Respond To Complaint, End Up Doing This

You know you’re in trouble when police respond to a complaint about a giant slip-n-slide blocking the road, or maybe not. Cops in Asheville, North Carolina, responded to the call instead of shutting the block party down, they did the unexpected, they took a ride themselves.

North Carolina police officer responding to a complaint becomes a hit when he slides down the road on a slip-n-slide https://t.co/hqyVHP5WMi pic.twitter.com/vrXCJUEkR2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2017

