TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Prince Whipple

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The 4th of July is a day of family gatherings nationwide as the holiday commemorates the official independence of the United States of America from the British Empire. Many African-Americans contributed to the American Revolutionary War behind the scenes and one of those persons is Prince Whipple.

In the 1851 painting by German-American painter Emanuel Leutz, “Washington Crossing The Delaware,” a Black man can be seen breaking ice in the water with his oar. For years, it was thought this man was Whipple, but historians have since debunked the myth. However, Whipple’s connection to the nation’s independence is deeper than most know.

According to accounts, Whipple was most likely of Afghani royal descent, and reportedly traveled to the United States to secure education. A slaver tricked the boys into being sold, and Whipple ended under the ownership of General William Whipple. Gen. Whipple, who was part of the New Hampshire militia and later a Continental congressman, reportedly asked his slave to join the war.

Whipple promised to fight for the country but only with the promise of freedom. While accounts clash, Whipple accompanied the general on tours and was entrusted with delivering a large sum of cash which he defended valiantly. Whipple was granted freedom in 1781 long after the war ended, though it wasn’t made official until 1784. Whipple and over a dozen other literate slaves worked together in 1779 to sign a petition to end slavery in the state, which didn’t end until 1857.

Like most slaves in the North who became free, Whipple enjoyed the privilege of living in relative ease on his former owner’s lands and married, raising seven children. Whipple died in 1796 at the age of 46.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Their Fourth…
 1 hour ago
07.05.17
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Essence Festival 2017 Recap!
 22 hours ago
07.05.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Halle Berry: ‘My Undying Wish Is To Play…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Are ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producers Courting Eva…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Is Up For The Death…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Watch-“Insecure” Season 2 Trailer
 3 days ago
07.02.17
#PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Kenya Moore Brushes Off ‘RHOA’ Firing Rumor
 4 days ago
07.05.17
‘Dear White People’ Gets Renewed For Season 2
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Royal Titles: Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Twins’ Names…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos