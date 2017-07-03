Halle Berry: ‘My Undying Wish Is To Play Angela Davis’

While promoting her upcoming film Kidnap at thein New Orleans, Halle Berry shared her biggest career goal.

“There’s one woman that I’d really like to play before I die,” Berry told Essence Editor-in-Chief Vanessa DeLuca. “I’d really love to play Angela Davis.”

The Oscar winner also stressed that Davis’ strength is inspirational and that her life’s story should be brought to the big screen.

According to the Huff Post , this isn’t the first time the Oscar-winner has expressed wanting to play the 73-year old former Black Panther and scholar.

In 2015, she told The Guardian that wanting to tell this story has been a “passion” of hers.

“[Davis’ story] has always been a passion of mine. She’s just fascinating: the era she lived in, the Black Panthers and all that they stood for, and her connection to it, or not to it. I have a lot of respect for how she lived her life.”

In 2011, she echoed those sentiments to Jet.

“I’ll probably never get to play it in my life and I am going to be sad until the day I die, but I really want to play Angela Davis badly. So badly. I just think she’s fascinating and I think I would love to tell a story from her perspective about that time in our history and what it was all about with the Black Panthers.”

Whether or not Halle will be the on-screen face of the legend, there are plans to get Davis’s story told. Last March, we reported that Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker was set to executive produce a biopic about Davis and her activism. Currently the film, which is being produced in conjunction with Codeblack Films, has yet to be given a title or cast any actors.

So Halle, you still have a shot!

In the meantime, check out the trailer to her newest film Kidnap. The thriller hits theaters on August 4:

