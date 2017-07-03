WATCH Video:#45 On Another Tirade, Time For Him To Sit Down [POLL]

Is this the way the new leader of the free world behaves? Will someone please take his phone away! Trumps recent tirade against #FakeNews, encourages violence against journalists, it’s embarrassing. In the video, Trump is portrayed wrestling and punching a figure whose head has been replaced by the logo for CNN.

