July 4th Celebrations In The Area

Jodi Berry
RALEIGH:

Downtown Raleigh will host “The Works” July 4, noon to 10pm, Fayetteville Street. The Independence Day Celebration will feAture live music, beverage tents, kids rides and games, Aerial Performances, Cirque de Vol street performers, eating contests, food and art vendors, and much more! Fireworks will light up the sky over The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts starting at around 9:30pm.

DURHAM
Fireworks and parade
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Oval Park. Then later, fireworks will go off after the 6 p.m.

CARY
The Town of Cary is hosting a Two-Day Independence Day Celebration!
Activities and events are FREE and open to the public. Beginning on Monday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m., and concluding with a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 ending around 9:30 p.m. For more information CLICK HERE.

APEX
Apex Old Fashioned 4th of July
Kids of all ages are invited to come to historic downtown Apex on Tuesday for numerous activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details

CARRBORO
July 4th Celebration at the Carrboro Town Hall
The event starts at 9:30am at Weaver Street Market Lawn. A parade from Weaver Street Market to Town Hall begins at 10:50am. Check out schedule of events HERE.


CHAPEL HILL
Fourth of July Watermelon Fun
The events features live music, fireworks and great family fun kicking off at 7pm at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. For MORE

FUQUAY-VARINA
4th of July celebration in downtown
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd for a free concert, kid’s rides, and fireworks at sundown along Main Street.

KNIGHTDALE
The Fourth Annual July Fourth Celebration will take place at Knightdale Station Park. It will begin at 5:00pm and the fireworks will take place at 9:15pm.

Fort Bragg
4th of July Celebration
The 4th of July Celebration is held annually at the Main Post Parade Field. Activities include some of today’s hottest musical acts, parachute free-fall demonstrations, our popular flag ceremony, fireworks, and food and beverages from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Camp Lejuene
BaseFEst 2017-Free Event and open to the general public. Gates open at 3:30pm Fireworks start at 9:30. For more Details.

