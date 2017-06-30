July 4th Celebrations In The Area

RALEIGH:

Downtown Raleigh will host “The Works” July 4, noon to 10pm, Fayetteville Street. The Independence Day Celebration will feAture live music, beverage tents, kids rides and games, Aerial Performances, Cirque de Vol street performers, eating contests, food and art vendors, and much more! Fireworks will light up the sky over The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts starting at around 9:30pm.

DURHAM

Fireworks and parade

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Oval Park. Then later, fireworks will go off after the 6 p.m.

CARY

The Town of Cary is hosting a Two-Day Independence Day Celebration!

Activities and events are FREE and open to the public. Beginning on Monday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m., and concluding with a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 ending around 9:30 p.m. For more information CLICK HERE.

APEX

Apex Old Fashioned 4th of July

Kids of all ages are invited to come to historic downtown Apex on Tuesday for numerous activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details

CARRBORO

July 4th Celebration at the Carrboro Town Hall

The event starts at 9:30am at Weaver Street Market Lawn. A parade from Weaver Street Market to Town Hall begins at 10:50am. Check out schedule of events HERE.



CHAPEL HILL

Fourth of July Watermelon Fun

The events features live music, fireworks and great family fun kicking off at 7pm at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. For MORE

FUQUAY-VARINA

4th of July celebration in downtown

Gates open at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd for a free concert, kid’s rides, and fireworks at sundown along Main Street.

KNIGHTDALE

The Fourth Annual July Fourth Celebration will take place at Knightdale Station Park. It will begin at 5:00pm and the fireworks will take place at 9:15pm.

Fort Bragg

4th of July Celebration

The 4th of July Celebration is held annually at the Main Post Parade Field. Activities include some of today’s hottest musical acts, parachute free-fall demonstrations, our popular flag ceremony, fireworks, and food and beverages from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Camp Lejuene

BaseFEst 2017-Free Event and open to the general public. Gates open at 3:30pm Fireworks start at 9:30. For more Details.

