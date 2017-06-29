How the iPhone has Ruin Us!

As you might know, this week marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Do you even remember life without a smart phone? WOW. CNN listed the 7 ways that the iPhone has made life worse for us. Here is their list.

1. They’re bad for our brains.

2. While we’re busy on our phones, we’re ignoring the world around us.

3. We’re also ignoring one other.

4. They’re ruining our relationships.

5. They promote FOMO (“fear of missing out”) syndrome.

6. We have come to need constant validation.

7. We’re expected to be available for work 24-7.

They give reasons for each of the items on the list but just the titles say a lot. Click here to read the full story. So do you agree with the list?



