Soooo…Donald Trump tweeted some unflattering things about the morning show hosts at MSNBC this morning. And people are feeling some type of way about it.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

So, Mika responded with this:

Some people then remembered Melania Trump’s focus as First Lady:

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

So, then Melania’s team responded:

Statement from the First Lady's Communications Director @StephGrisham45 pic.twitter.com/N8Sz0bobL4 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 29, 2017

