Top 10 States To Retire

Getting close to that retirement age? Already there? Where should you settle down once you retire? Well Bankrate has listed the top 10 places to retire in the US.

10) Idaho
9) Wisconsin
8) South Dakota
7) Massachusetts
6) Virginia
5) Minnesota
4) Iowa
3) Maine
2) Colorado
1) New Hampshire

This list must be based on the cost of living since most people can’t afford to retire in Hawaii. They didn’t base it on weather…nope. Click here to read all of the details of list.

