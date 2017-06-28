Entertainment News
BET Experience: Yvone Orji Talks ‘Insecure’ Season 2 + Sevyn Streeter & More

Behind the scenes at BET weekend.

Foxy NC staff
HelloBeautiful teamed up with our brother site CassiusLife.com to conquer this year’s BET Experience. From the Hollywood Hills to the convention center in the heart of downtown LA, here’s your exclusive look at music’s Blackest weekend.

On day one of the BET Experience, ‘Tea Talk‘ hosts Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders hit the Boss Up Brunch in Hollywood with Sevyn Streeter and The Mane Choice founder Courtney Adeleye. The celebratory event showcased The Mane Choice’s stellar natural hair products while doubling as a forum for sisterhood and empowerment.

On Day two of the experience, we caught up with Insecure star Yvonne Orji at the “My Black Is Beautiful” booth.

